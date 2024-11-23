Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $223.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.