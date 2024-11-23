Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after buying an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.99 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $111.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

