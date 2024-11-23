Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Bank of America raised their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

