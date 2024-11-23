Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,767 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.