NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading 5.9% Higher – What’s Next?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 169,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 122,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

