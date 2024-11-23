Nwam LLC Invests $1.43 Million in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IGEB opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

