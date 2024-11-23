Nwam LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

