Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 160,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $111.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

