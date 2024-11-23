Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 14,959 SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR Global Dow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.