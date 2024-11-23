Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 29.79 and last traded at 29.55. Approximately 76,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 103,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 37.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

