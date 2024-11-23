Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,698 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vistra were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $161.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $168.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

