Optivise Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 284,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Shares of CTA opened at $28.02 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

