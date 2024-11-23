Optivise Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,016 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after buying an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 48,692.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 214,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWY stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.14 and a 12-month high of $233.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.