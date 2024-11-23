Optivise Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $139.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

