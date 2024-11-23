Optivise Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned 25.68% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $7,116,000.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:THTA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

