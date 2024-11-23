Optivise Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.