Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.96 and a 52-week high of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

