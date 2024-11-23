Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.92% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

