Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $156,444,068.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,234,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,884,291.75. This trade represents a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $102,425,167.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.67 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

