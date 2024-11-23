Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

