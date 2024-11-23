Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX opened at $121.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.