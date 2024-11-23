Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEYUF opened at $12.24 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

