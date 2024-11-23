Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEYUF opened at $12.24 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
