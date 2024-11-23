Pitcairn Co. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

