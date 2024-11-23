Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 695322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POAHY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

