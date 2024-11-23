Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.