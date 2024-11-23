QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QNST. Stephens boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

QNST opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,358.20. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

