Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 990 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $214.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

