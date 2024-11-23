Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,513,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,022,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

