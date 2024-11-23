Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 142 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,101.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

