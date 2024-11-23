Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 660 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCK opened at $623.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.