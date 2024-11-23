Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.
Separately, Barclays raised Renishaw to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.
