Reviewing ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) & GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and GlyEco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes $430,000.00 1,380.17 -$16.29 million ($0.61) -13.67 GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GlyEco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GlyEco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and GlyEco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00

ASP Isotopes currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.04%. Given ASP Isotopes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than GlyEco.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes -807.39% -177.29% -64.17% GlyEco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats GlyEco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

