Reviewing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3is has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Tankers and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 3 3 0 2.50 C3is 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $76.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than C3is.

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and C3is”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $1.34 billion 1.99 $546.90 million $13.95 3.78 C3is $28.74 million 0.01 $9.29 million $23.28 0.04

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 52.40% 22.56% 15.35% C3is 5.74% 19.35% 11.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats C3is on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

