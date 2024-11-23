Richard T. Scanlon Sells 250,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,228.72. This trade represents a 77.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Taboola.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.53 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Taboola.com
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.