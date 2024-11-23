Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,300 ($28.83) and last traded at GBX 2,330 ($29.21). Approximately 4,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,340 ($29.33).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,351.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.89 million, a PE ratio of 3,803.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

