Robert I. Kauffman Sells 62,342 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 62,342 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $698,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,757,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,334,455.97. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HGTY

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.