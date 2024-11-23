Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Acquires 7,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,140.00.

Shares of TSE MRE traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$14.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

MRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

