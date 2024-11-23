Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS CEFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 46,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

