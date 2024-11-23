Safran (EPA:SAF) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €221.30 ($230.52) and last traded at €218.10 ($227.19). Approximately 338,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €218.00 ($227.08).

Safran Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.63.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

