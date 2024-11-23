Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 938.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sanofi by 28,890.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

