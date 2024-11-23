Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €168.60 ($175.63) and last traded at €168.60 ($175.63). 68,661 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €168.05 ($175.05).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €184.06 and a 200 day moving average of €179.42.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.