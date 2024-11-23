Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,945,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,535,246.76. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total transaction of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $260.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $469,803,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

