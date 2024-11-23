Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 163,293 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,293 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after buying an additional 787,934 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 422,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 542,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at $12,005,556.48. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

