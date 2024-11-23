Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.23% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.32. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

