Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.35% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,039.90. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,820.35. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $1,036,206. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

