Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TEGNA worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 48.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

