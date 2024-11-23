Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Select Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $518,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,208,000 after acquiring an additional 147,032 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

