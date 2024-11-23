Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.08% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Immersion by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 54,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. This trade represents a 2.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

