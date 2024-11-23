Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €70.30 ($73.23) and last traded at €70.55 ($73.49). 29,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.70 ($74.69).

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.87.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

