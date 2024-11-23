SLR Investment Corp. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 20, 2024, where two significant matters were presented to and voted upon by its stockholders.

The first matter put to vote was the election of two directors, each slated to serve a three-year term until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The votes on this proposal were as follows:

– Michael S. Gross: 21,841,169 votes for, 1,187,087 votes withheld, and 19,284,443 broker non-votes.– Leonard A. Potter: 12,920,934 votes for, 10,107,322 votes withheld, and 19,284,443 broker non-votes.

The second matter at hand was the ratification of KPMG LLP as SLR Investment Corp.’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024. The votes cast on this proposal were as follows:

– For: 41,468,647 votes

– Against: 525,235 votes

– Abstain: 318,817 votes

– Broker Non-Votes: None reported

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the company’s Secretary, Guy F. Talarico, signed off on this report on behalf of SLR Investment Corp on November 21, 2024.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SLR Investment’s 8K filing here.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

